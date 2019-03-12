Kohl’s to close Lenexa department store April 13

Leah Wankum - March 12, 2019 11:01 am

Kohl's in LenexaKohl’s is closing its superstore in Lenexa as well as three other locations this year. The Kohl’s at 12381 W. 95th St. will officially close Saturday, April 13.

The other Kohl’s departments stores closing this year are in New York and Louisiana.

“For a variety of reasons, including real estate and other operational costs, the company has decided to close these locations,” said Michelle Anderson, public relations coordinator for the department store. “We plan to continue to serve our customers through other Kohl’s locations and Kohls.com.

“All impacted associates have been offered the opportunity to take employment at other Kohl’s stores or to accept a severance package.”

The department store also plans to open four new but smaller format stores this year, keeping the company’s overall store count at 1,158, Anderson added. Details on locations and timing of these openings will be shared “in the near future.”

