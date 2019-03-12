Briefly Noted: Work on Sheridan Bridge in Fairway to begin March 25; Academy Bank opens Express locations in Lenexa, Shawnee

Work on Sheridan Bridge in Fairway to begin March 25. Fairway alerted residents in an email Monday that work on the Sheridan Road Bridge is expected to begin March 25, weather permitting. The road will remain open during initial work, but city staff expect a complete closure shortly afterward. The closure may last six to nine months. Originally built in 1940, the bridge was rehabilitated in 1992 and has undergone repairs over the years. Fairway is covering repair costs through the city’s stormwater utility and capital improvement funds. The replacement bridge is designed to look the same as the current bridge, with no anticipated impact to any residents upstream or downstream from the new bridge.

Overland Park Chamber Economic Development Council honors local fast-growing companies. The Overland Park Chamber Economic Development Council honored three fast-growing companies and six commercial development and redevelopment projects during its twelfth annual honors lunch last week. The council presented NOVA awards, which recognize fast-growing companies, to three Overland Park businesses: Bardavon Health Innovations, Fire Door Solutions, and Zoom Video Communications. The Commercial Development Award recognizes significant investment and reinvestment in the Overland Park economy. The council also will honored six commercial projects for investment and reinvestment in the city’s economy: Avenue 80, InterUrban Lofts, Mercer-Zimmerman, Nall Corporate Centre II, Overland One and the Promontory.

Academy Bank opens two new Express locations in Lenexa, Shawnee. Academy Bank last week announced the opening of two new drive-up video banking sites in Lenexa and Shawnee. The Academy Express locations offer expanded hours for clients who can have face-to-face banking with video bankers. One Academy Express is located at 10820 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee; the other is at 13218 W. 87th St. in Lenexa. Academy Express will provide access to a live video banker from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Interactive Teller Machines at the Express locations can also be used in self-service ATM mode 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to take deposits and make cash withdrawals.