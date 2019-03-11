Updates from Johnson County Community College: Upcoming events

Spring semester has kicked into high gear at Johnson County Community College, and we’re inspired by the get-up-and-go energy our students project day in and day out. That’s why we continue to bring the best and most compelling events to campus. Don’t believe us? Just check out our upcoming line up:

Free Concert Presented by the JCCC Music Department

This will be music to your ears: On March 13 from 7:30 to 9 p.m., MadRegalia and JCCC’s Chamber Choir will fill Polsky Theatre with contemporary ballads and traditional tunes.

JCCC 50 th Anniversary Film Series: ‘Lady Bird’

Our 50th anniversary celebration continues on March 14 with a showing of the award-winning film ‘Lady Bird,’ a coming-of-age tale starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf. Libby Kleve, Production Manager of Video Services, will lead a post-film discussion. Please note, ‘Lady Bird’ is rated R.

Don’t miss a beat when it comes to our 50th anniversary. Visit jccc.edu/50 to stay up to date.

Academic Theatre: ‘Sight Unseen’

Appreciate live theatre – at no cost! Our Academic Theatre students are performing ‘Sight Unseen,’ the story of an American mega-artist who is so successful he can claim astronomical prices for his works sight unseen. Follow his journey to England’s countryside to visit his original muse and lover, whom he abandoned in his quest for an opulent life that eventually devours him. Performances will take place in Bodker Black Box Theatre March 15-17 at the following times:

Friday and Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 2 p.m.

Great Decisions: America’s Global Affairs Discussion Group

Curious about the impact of recent developments in migration, trade agreements and more? Join us to discuss important global and local issues with JCCC’s chapter of Great Decisions: America’s Global Affairs Discussion Group.

Great Decisions is the largest discussion group on major world affairs in the United States. Created by the Foreign Policy Association, Great Decisions groups provide community members an opportunity to analyze objective, non-partisan information on important global issues that affect us all.

Our March meetings will take place in the CoLab (OCB 107) at 2 p.m.:

March 14: State of the State Department and Diplomacy

March 28: Refugees and Global Migration

And More!

We’ve only scratched the surface when it comes to our on-campus happenings. Check out our events calendar for a full list of upcoming speakers, performances, conferences and more.