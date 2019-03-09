Your Community: Meet author Leanne Brown

Johnson County Library has been exploring one significant issue impacting our community and the world around us – food insecurity.

Leanne Brown thinks everyone should eat great food every day. Her insanely popular cook book, Good and Cheap: Eat Well on $4/Day, is a celebration of the many delicious meals available to those on even the strictest budgets. “There are thousands of barriers that can keep us from eating in a way that nourishes our bodies and satisfies our tastes,” she says. “Money just shouldn’t be one of them.”

Join Leanne in conversation with leaders in our community working to create sustainable and accessible healthy food choices. Presented with the Food Policy Council of Johnson County. Meet the Author follows Break Bread without Breaking the Bank where she offers tips and tools to elevate the quality of your home-cooked meals without elevating your spending.

Meet the Author: Leanne Brown

Monday, March 11

Central Resource Library

6:30-7:30 pm

More information about this and coming food, food budgeting and food insecurity-related programming can be found on the Johnson County Library events page.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom