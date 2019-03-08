Work on $1.4 million expansion of 2020 Fitness in former Prairie Village Post Office location set to begin

Prairie Village residents will notice work getting underway in the coming weeks on a renovation and expansion project in the former Prairie Village Post Office building.

The owners of 2020 Fitness, which has occupied the building since shortly after it was vacated by the U.S. Postal Service in 2014, announced they had closed on a loan for the $1.4 million project. Since its founding in a Leawood garage in 2012, 2020 has grown into one of the most active locally owned fitness communities in the metro with approximately 400 members.

The expansion project, which will add 7,000 square feet of space and create dedicated studios for spin classes, yoga classes and on-site physical therapy, will provide the business with the capacity to accommodate additional growth, said founder Jon Rowley.

“This will clear us to be able to double our capacity, and give us runway for the next five years,” he said. “We were starting to feel the pinch point that would have led us to have to cap class sizes and things like that. This gives us the room to keep growing.”

2020 purchased the former Post Office building from former owner Bob Regnier last year.

2020 offers CrossFit classes as well as specialty classes like power yoga and golf-specific flexibility and strength training. With the addition of the new studio areas, Rowley said he hopes to expand the business’s reach.

“We know that, for whatever reason, CrossFit might not be for everyone,” he said. “With this new space and new classes, we’re going to be able to provide options for more people.”

The project will also add a coffee bar and retail area as well as a rooftop deck.

Work is slated to begin April 1 with a tentative completion date set for the fall.