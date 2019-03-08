Briefly Noted: Kansas Department of Revenue extends driver’s license office hours for spring break

Kansas Department of Revenue temporarily expands hours of operation for driver’s license offices. In preparation for spring break, the Kansas Department of Revenue has temporarily expanded hours of all driver’s license offices statewide. Beginning March 11, temporary hours are 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. David Harper, director of property valuation and vehicles, said the department staff sees more traffic at the license offices when school is out of session. The department will resume regular hours March 22. Residents can renew licenses up to one year prior to its expiration date. To find the address to a driver’s license office, visit ksrevenue.org/dovstations.html.

Kathleen Sloan, district judge from Overland Park, to hear oral arguments in case with Kansas Supreme Court March 12. District Judge Kathleen Sloan of the 10th Judicial District has been appointed to sit with the Kansas Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in one case on the court’s March 12 docket. After hearing oral arguments, Sloan will join the Supreme Court justices in their deliberations and decision drafting. Sloan, who lives in Overland Park, was appointed judge in September 2004. She hears cases in the 10th Judicial District, which includes Johnson County. The case Sloan will hear March 12 is the fourth one scheduled on the Supreme Court’s 9 a.m. docket: Case No. 120,518: In the Matter of Kevin T. Cure, an attorney who has a history of driving while intoxicated and wishes the court permit him to practice law again while he is on probation.

Lenexa native Katherine Cao claims six-match winning streak in college tennis. Lenexa native Katherine Cao, a junior on the women’s tennis team at the University of Memphis, provided the “match-clinching point” in both contests in February against UConn and Lipscomb. After tallying a straight-set decision against Lipscomb, Cao pushed her record to 6-1, claiming her six-match winning streak.