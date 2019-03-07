Shawnee looking to create regulations for microbreweries

One month after Shawnee’s first microbrewery opened up across the street from city hall, the city is looking into creating regulations for breweries and distilleries.

Stephanie Malmborg, deputy community development director told the planning commission on Monday that community development staff is currently researching regulations of those types of businesses by other cities and also looking at best practices from the American Planning Association.

“We’ve found that there’s a lot of interest in those types of uses, and it can be a great entertainment type use in some of our neighborhood commercial and commercial zones,” Malmborg said. “I think it’s important that we find some regulations that open up some possibilities for that type of use in some areas.”

Some of the issues under consideration include parking requirements, manufacturing needs and the restaurant aspect of it. Planning staff expect the city will need to create production limitations.

“We’re just trying to figure out which would be the best way to go for Shawnee,” Malmborg said.

The planning commission will host a public hearing April 1 regarding the regulations.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article gave an incorrect title for the American Planning Association. It is the American Planning Association, not the American Planning Commission.