Prairie Village police searching for person of interest in hit-and-run at 75th and Mission

The PVPD traffic unit is asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a hit and run crash investigation. The crash occurred at 75th ST and Mission Rd on Tuesday 3/5/19 at about 7:35 AM. The traffic unit would like to speak with the driver of the vehicle in the attached pictures. We believe the vehicle to be a 2000s model Volvo Cross Country V70XC. The driver appears to be a white female with a red coat and blue jeans. If you have any information that could help us identify the driver, please contact the PVPD traffic unit at 913-385-4656. Thanks for your help!