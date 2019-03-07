Police responded to report of Ruffin firing pellet gun a day before shooting near Highlands

Fairway Police Department logs obtained through a Kansas Open Records Act request show that officers contacted Dylan Christopher Ruffin, the man in jail facing charges related to Friday’s officer-involved shooting, a day before gunfire broke out as Highlands Elementary School was dismissing class for the day.

A report filed by a Fairway police officer on Thursday, Feb. 28 said that Ruffin “discharged a pellet gun within the city limits.”

Fairway police have had additional contact with Ruffin and his mother Renee Razook at the residence in recent years:

In June 2018, the police received a call at the address on the corner of 62nd Street and Roe Avenue where Ruffin told police he “found a couple gun magazines and bullets, across the street, in the curb.”

In September 2016, police responded to a report of domestic battery on the property, with Ruffin’s mother listed as the victim.

In November 2014, police responded to a report of a disturbance at the address. “Ruffin…was in an argument with his mother…,” read the officer’s report. “Ruffin bent her key to her Toyota and threw eggs at the kitchen window inside the house. Ruffin broke two dishes in the sink. Ruffin was placed under arrest and transported to [the Adult Detention Center]. Ruffin is extremely belligerent…Ruffin had been drinking today. He is [known] to have a drug history.”

Ruffin is facing three charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and a charge of discharging a gun in a dwelling stemming from Friday’s events. A no-go preliminary hearing is set for March 14.

Shawnee Mission School District officials confirmed that Ruffin had attended Highlands as a student. He graduated from SM East in 2012.

District attorney’s office says it cannot yet comment on investigation

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office issued its first statement on the matter this afternoon — and said it isn’t prepared to offer substantive information to the public at this point: