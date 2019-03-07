Briefly Noted: Sec. of State Mike Pompeo to visit Johnson County for business summit; Downtown Overland Park Partnership announces Mary Cyr as executive director

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be in Overland Park this month. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Johnson County on March 18-19 to host the Road to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. The two-day event is intended to provide opportunities for Kansas businesses to engage with and learn from investors, policymakers, innovators and entrepreneurs across the region. The summit will include keynote addresses from Pompeo and U.S. Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon as well as Dutch Trade Minister Sigrid Kaag.

Downtown Overland Park Partnership announces Mary Cyr as new executive director. In a statement about the announcement, the partnership cited Cyr’s community development experience and understanding of the value in public-private partnerships makes her a worthy candidate for the new role. Cyr was previously director of Northeast Alliance Together at the Mattie Rhodes Center, where she led projects that improved the quality of life for residents of Kansas City’s urban Historic Northeast neighborhoods. She also served as the founder and president of Cyr Architecture and Construction. Her first day is March 26.