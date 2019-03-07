Best Bets for the Weekend: Psychics and a St. Patrick’s Parade

Do we dare to dream that this long winter might be coming to an end? This weekend’s offerings suggest a bit of spring energy might be on the horizon…
- On Friday enjoy an evening with Kansas City indie rock band Mess. The event, part of City Center Live, takes place in Lenexa City Hall. City Center Live is a collaboration between the Johnson County Library and the Lenexa Arts Council. Grab a delicious dinner at the Lenexa Public Market beforehand.
- Crystals, stones, psychic readings, energy healing, aura photos, sacred jewelry, clearing tools, healing rock wands – it’s all so intriguing! Check out this and so many other things at the Kansas City Spirit Fair, taking place this weekend at the Radisson Hotel in Overland Park.
- The Sunflower House is Johnson County’s child advocacy center and they do some amazing work. Support them and have a blast at the Friends of the Sunflower House Trivia Night on Saturday.
- It may be hard to believe, but St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner. Celebrate on Sunday with Shawnee’s 37th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, hosted by the Irish American Club of Johnson County. Make a day of it by enjoying an Irish corned beef and cabbage lunch at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Finish by rooting for your winning duck in the Sister Cities Duck Race in the Herman Laird Park parking lot at 4:30.