Your Health: Building strength in numbers

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - March 6, 2019 10:00 am

Exercise groups could be the key to actually enjoying your fitness journey. Research shows that finding a group of like-minded peers can help you achieve your goals by upping motivation, accountability and positive competition.

MyHealthKC outlines the simple steps to finding the right people, the right activity and identifying workout groups in Kansas City. From running to Tai Chi, there are groups for just about everything. Find the one that’s right for you.

View the full article at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

