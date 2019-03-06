Rep. Sharice Davids’ first town hall set for March 24, Shawnee Mission Post to moderate

Freshman Rep. Sharice Davids this month will hold her first town hall meeting since being sworn in to Congress, and the event will be moderated by the Shawnee Mission Post.

Davids will appear at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at Saint Andrew Christian Church, 13890 W. 127th Street in Olathe. The event is open to the public. Capacity inside the sanctuary is 375, but there will be overflow seating with live video of the forum available on the premise. General admission seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Doors will open at 2 p.m. Attendees can register to attend the event here.

“Throughout my campaign for Congress, I committed to being open and accessible to the people of Kansas’ 3rd District – something that had been lacking in recent years,” Davids said. “Holding public town halls is one way to do that so that we can continue our conversations about how we will tackle the issues facing our community and country – like reducing health care costs and prescription drug prices and getting money out of politics. I’m pleased to honor my commitment and I look forward to an informative conversation with the Shawnee Mission Post and the people of the 3rd District.”

The event will begin with an interview-format discussion between Davids and Shawnee Mission Post Publisher Jay Senter, during which Davids will address some of the most pressing issues facing Congress, including the future of healthcare, infrastructure investments, tax policy, immigration and voting rights.

That discussion will be followed by an audience question-and-answer session. Members of Davids’ staff and the Shawnee Mission Post staff will be collecting written questions from the audience. The Shawnee Mission Post will select from those submissions and pose questions to the Congresswoman.

No topics will be off limits, and Rep. Davids will not have advance knowledge of specific questions during any portion of the event.

“As a community news organization, it’s part of our mission to help convene conversations between elected officials and the constituents they serve,” Senter said. “We’re excited to foster a discussion with Rep. Davids on the issues that are facing the Kansas 3rd Congressional District and the nation at large.”

Have a topic you’d like to see covered during the town hall? Email us here, leave a comment below, or send it our way via Facebook or Twitter.