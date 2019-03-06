Briefly Noted: Johnson County Extension Office, El Centro offer free tax return assistance; Nick and Jake’s opening soon in Shawnee

Johnson County K-State Research and Extension partnering with El Centro to host Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites provide free assistance for taxpayers preparing and e-filing their state and federal income tax returns. The VITA site is located in the Sunset Drive Office Building, 11811 S. Sunset Drive, Olathe. Returns will be prepared Feb. 6 through April 13: 12-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Returns are completed on a first come, first served basis. Eligible taxpayers must have a household income not to exceed $66,000. Bring photo ID, social security cards for each member of the household, income information (such as W-2’s and 1099’s), last year’s tax return, a check to show bank routing number and account number to take advantage of direct deposit for any refunds and proof of health insurance for every family member; health insurance must meet essential coverage requirements of the Affordable Care Act. For more information, contact the Johnson County Extension office at 913-715-7000 or visit johnson.ksu.edu.

Nick and Jake’s is opening a fourth Kansas City area location. The locally owned restaurant is expected to open in late March at 22220 Midland Drive, across the street from the Monticello Library in western Shawnee. As of last weekend, signage is posted and construction is wrapping up. They are currently hiring for serving and kitchen positions.