Mission Hills continues discussion on non-discrimination ordinance

Mission Hills continued its discussion on crafting a non-discrimination ordinance Monday, with much of the conversation focused on comparing language already passed by neighboring communities.

Mission, Prairie Village, Merriam, and Roeland Park have already passed NDOs- which grant legal protections for LGBTQ+ residents and employees. The ordinances apply to employers of commercial property and rental housing, while providing exemptions for religious institutions and private entities.

Mission Hills is in a unique situation as the city does not have multi-family rentals or commercial property, as its neighboring communities do.

Mission Hills’ legal counsel Anna Krstulic noted a key difference was that Prairie Village’s NDO impacts any employer with one or more employees, whereas other communities’ ordinances apply to businesses with four or more employees.

Mayor David Dickey said Merriam had chosen the four employee guideline “very consciously” and said it was his belief that if Prairie Village had the opportunity to go back and make their ordinance apply to employers with multiple employee, not just a single employee, they would.

Councilmember Bill Bruning asked if Mission Hills had any home-based businesses in operation.

City Administrator Courtney Christensen said Mission Hills did have quite a few home-based businesses but that previous councils determined the city would not regulate them, so the businesses are not licensed or reported through Mission Hills.

Krstulic said she would circulate a report to councilmembers highlighting key differences within the neighboring communities’ NDOs and members could report back to next month’s meeting with questions.

“We’re going to do this right,” Dickey said. “We’re not going to do it fast.”