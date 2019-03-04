Updates from Johnson County Community College: Summer Youth Enrichment Program

Take your mind off this cold and snowy winter, and set your sights on June! There are just three months standing between you and the start of Johnson County Community College’s Summer Youth Enrichment Program.

Designed to enhance your child’s knowledge and personal growth, our exciting, hands-on classes, labs and experiences will curb any talk of summer boredom. Children going into grades 6 through 12 can participate in the following subjects:

Aeronautics

Aeronautics Animation

App Development

Archeology

Art and Design

Budgeting Skills

Business

Car Care

Career and College Prep

Coding

Creative Problem Solving

Culinary Arts

Debate

Digital Storytelling

DNA

Engineering

Forensics

Gabe Development

Lasers

Latin and Greek

LEGO®

Literature

Maker Space

Math

Microbiology

Minecraft/Roblox

Mock Trial

Music

Mythology

Paleontology

Photography

Physics

Public Speaking

Robotics

Rockets

Sign Language

Spanish

Sustainability Leadership

Virtual Reality

Writing

YouTube

Egyptology

“JCCC’s Summer Youth Enrichment Program ensures that students can participate in fun and engaging programming taught by enthusiastic instructors in a wide variety of topics,” says Stacy Davidson, JCCC Instructor. “We offer unique camps like those I teach in Egyptology and ancient civilizations, as well as STEM topics and creative arts. Students often participate in many camps and come back year to year because they are able to make friends who share their interests from around the Metro.”

Half- and full-day classes are offered throughout June and July. Check out our course catalog and register online today (classes will fill fast!).

Education + Fun

Students and parents alike appreciate our Summer Youth Enrichment Program. Here’s what they have to say:

“I really enjoyed the freedom, {and} the ability to create what I want with as much time as I need.”

“I like that my daughter experimented with new technology, met new friends, and learned things that are not part of school curriculum.”

“My favorite activity was extracting DNA from a strawberry.”

“I liked making our own games and getting to solve the problems we encountered.”

“I liked being challenged to try new things without the pressure of grades.”

“I love that my son built a business plan that he came home with that was ready to use.”

Inspiring Lifelong Learning

Providing youth programing opportunities is one of the many ways we encourage lifelong learning. Whether on campus or outside the traditional classroom setting, kids can cultivate new skills, make lasting memories and develop a hunger for education.

Questions? Contact us at [email protected] or 913-469-2323.