Prairie Village resident Piper Reimer files for Ward 4 seat on council in November election

Prairie Village resident Piper Reimer has filed to run for city council this November. She is seeking the Ward 4 seat currently occupied by Brooke Morehead.

If elected, Reimer said her number one goal is to be an accessible, knowledgeable and responsive contact for residents. She also hopes to continue growing the city’s network of “amazing parks” and connectivity, improving walkability and bikeability between those parks and within the city.

“My interest in government and governing democracy has grown over the years,” Reimer said, calling the council seat as “an opportunity to play a larger role in the way the city interacts with its residents.”

Morehead has not yet filed for re-election, according to the Johnson County Election Office website.

Some exciting developments on Reimer’s radar include development of two new parks coming to Prairie Village, including the long-anticipated Meadowbrook Park and also Wassmer Park, which is named after former mayor Laura Wassmer. Reimer said she also appreciates how the city approached adopting a nondiscrimination ordinance in a “thoughtful” and “engaged” manner.

“I just feel like it’s an exciting time in Prairie Village right now,” Reimer said. “I feel like there’s a lot of energy. Prairie Village has done a great job of maintaining a really excellent infrastructure and also really supporting their law enforcement, which means Prairie Village is a safe place to be.

“I intend to continue to support those programs that are so strong in Prairie Village.”

Reimer previously served three years on the Prairie Village Environmental Committee. She also initiated and served on the Belinder Elementary PTA Environmental Committee. She currently serves as the secretary of the Game on for Kansas Schools.

“Being on the city environmental committee allowed me to see opportunities for community members to engage with the city government — to be involved, to play a role, be able to initiate new programs and ideas and see how the city could be responsive to the ideas of residents,” Reimer said, adding that, if elected, she hopes to continue finding ways for Prairie Village to be active in pursuing more sustainable practices.

“I have a ton of respect for the people that are currently sitting on the city council, and I would be very honored to have an opportunity to join them and be able to serve our residents,” she said.

Reimer, a registered nurse, earned her degree in nursing from the University of Kansas. She worked in various nursing positions at KU Medical Center and currently works for a women’s health clinic. She grew up in Lawrence and moved to Kansas City when she started nursing school.

Reimer first moved to Prairie Village 27 years ago; she and her husband, James Reimer, then moved out of town for a brief stint. They have lived in their current home in Prairie Village for the past five years and have three sons: Nash, Will and Hale.