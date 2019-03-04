Fire crews respond to 2 blazes in northern Overland Park Saturday, no injuries

Overland Park Fire Department crews and firefighters from neighboring agencies responded to two significant blazes on Saturday evening.

The first call came just before 5 p.m., when crews received a call about a smoke odor at the Greenbrier Townhomes near 83rd and Antioch. Firefighters identified an active blaze in the attic of a two-story, seven unit building and activated a two-alarm response.

Residents were evacuated from their units as crews went about battling the fire, starting with work to knock down a blaze that had sprung from the roof. Eventually the were able to attack the blaze from the interior. The fire took more than an hour to bring under control, according to Overland Park Fire Department media manager Jason Rhodes. Investigators continue to work to determine the cause of the blaze.

Though fire damage was contained inside the building where the fire started. The building sustained significant damage from smoke, fire and water.

Video from the scene provided by the OPFD is below:

Video release for tonight's Greenbrier Townhome fire. pic.twitter.com/tMVTQeZLVE — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) March 3, 2019

About an hour after the first call arrived, the department received a report of a house fire in the 10800 block of W. 91st Street. Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the single family residence. The house was empty at the time of the fire, with the residents away when the blaze began. Crews worked to knock down the fire that was active in the basement, kitchen and attic of the home. The cause of the fire has yet to be identified.

Video from the house fire provided by the OPFD is below:

Video release for tonight's 91st St. fire. pic.twitter.com/gwxwfgDQ9t — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) March 3, 2019

Crews from Consolidated Fire District No. 2, the Lenexa Fire Department, the Olathe Fire Department and the Shawnee Fire Department assisted on the calls.