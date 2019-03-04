Briefly Noted: Sprint selling campus to Occidental Management; Shawnee resident Vicki Hiatt becomes next chair of Kansas Democratic Party

Sprint selling Overland Park campus to Wichita-based company. Sprint Corporation officially announced Friday that it is selling its Overland Park campus to Occidental Management. Michel Combes, Sprint chief executive officer, told employees in a company-wide email that the deal is expected to close in the coming months. Occidental Management will lease back to Sprint portions of the campus that Sprint still occupies if the deal goes through. “Sprint’s headquarters remains firmly planted in Overland Park, whether we own the buildings or not,” Combes wrote in the email. “And, if the merger is approved, the new T-Mobile is demonstrating its commitment to make the Sprint campus a second headquarters.” [Sprint has buyer for its Overland Park campus; deal expected to close in months — The Kansas City Star]

Kansas Democrats elect Shawnee resident as next chair. Shawnee resident Vicki Hiatt was named the next chair of the Kansas Democratic Party. Hiatt previously served the Party as vice chair. She was the Democratic nominee in the November 2016 race against incumbent Mary Pilcher-Cook for the District 10 seat in the Kansas Senate, where she took 48 percent of the vote.