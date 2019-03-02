Your Community: Reserve a room

Sometimes you don’t have the space you need. Whether it’s to study, have a conference, meeting, class, whatever, you want to go some place quiet where you can get things done without interruptions. Many are not aware that you can reserve a room at Johnson County Library. From one person to 150 people, you can reserve a room that suits your educational, cultural, intellectual, recreational, or charitable activities. The Library is not just a remarkable collection of materials for you to check out or where impactful programs and events happen. It’s a place to collaborate, present, share and learn.

There are several convenient locations, fast Wi-Fi and rooms that can accommodate different group sizes. Many of the rooms have audio and video hookups to help deliver your presentation.

Finding a room at the Johnson County Library is simple:

1. Visit jocolibrary.org/spaces

2. Click the Reserve link of your preferred room

3. View availability and reserve your room

The next time you need to setup a meeting space, think of the Johnson County Library.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom