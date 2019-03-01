Mission police engage shooter across the street from Highlands Elementary, school put on lock down

A man is in custody after a confrontation with police following a report of shots fired in the vicinity of Highland Elementary that led to a lockdown at the school this afternoon.

KCTV5 was on the scene and reports that an officer involved shooting led to the injury of the suspect, who was then arrested. Video taken by the news station shows a man burst through the front door of the home at the corner of Roe Avenue and 62nd Street with a gun drawn. Subsequent audio captured an exchange of gunfire, and the officers instructing the man to get down.

The Shawnee Mission School District confirmed that no students or staff were injured in the event.

Shawnee Mission Chief Communications Officer David Smith said Highlands staff outside monitoring students on the playground thought they heard gunfire sometime around 1:20 p.m. They quickly escorted all of the students who were outside back into the building and alerted Shawnee Mission School District police, who in turn requested Mission police respond to the scene as well. The school was placed on lockdown at that point, as officers began to try to identify the source of the gunfire.

Around 3 p.m., Smith said, the determination was made to proceed with dismissal as normal because the situation appeared to be stable. The dismissal was done in a “controlled manner,” Smith said, with children being escorted by staff to waiting cars. During the dismissal process, however, the suspect came out of the house and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Officers from the Mission Police Department, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and responders from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 were on the scene.

The incident prompted a response from Sen. Barbara Bollier, who has been an advocate of gun violence legislation for several years:

An active shooter near Highlands Elementary shot by police. Anti-gun violence legislation must get priority! — Barbara Bollier (@BarbaraBollier) March 1, 2019

And Superintendent Mike Fulton issued the following statement to parents via email Friday evening: