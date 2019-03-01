Escaped Egyptian foster dog has been captured, returned to Unleashed Pet Rescue

The dog recently imported to the United States from Egypt that escaped a foster family in the Shawnee Mission area earlier this week has been captured, Leawood police reported today.

The dog’s escape had caused some health concerns, as Leawood Police could not rule out that the dog had been exposed to rabies. Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission had recently coordinated the importing of twenty-six dogs from Egypt as part of its pet adoption program. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment tested the animals upon their arrival and discovered that one of the dogs had tested positive for rabies. There was no indication that Hope, the dog that escaped the foster home, was infected with the virus, but police warned residents not to try to contain the dog themselves as a precaution.

“Leawood Animal Control Officers, working with Patrol Officers and ACOs from neighboring cities, were able to corral the dog, Hope, this morning around 10 a.m,” Leawood Capt. Brad Robbins reported in a news release. “The dog was transported to Unleashed Pet Rescue, the original importers of the dog. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Johnson County Environmental have been notified and will be coordinating any testing of the dog.”