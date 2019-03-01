Briefly Noted: County encourages residents to sign up for NotifyJoCo emergency alerts

Johnson County government encourages residents to sign up for NotifyJoCo, free emergency alerts notification system. With the spring storm season just around the corner — and more winter weather still possible — Johnson County officials are encouraging residents to sign up for NotifyJoCo, the county’s emergency alert system. You can sign up to receive countywide alerts on a mobile device by texting NOTIFYJOCO (all one word) to 888777, by visiting notifyjoco.org or by calling 913-826-5555. Johnson County will test the system by texting all users at 10 a.m. March 5. If there’s severe weather that day, the tests will take place 10 a.m. March 7. Residents can identify up to five locations about which they would like to receive alerts (as an example, work, home, or their child’s school). NotifyJoCo alerts users about a variety of events, including emergencies, road closures and water utility maintenance.

Hunt Midwest Real Estate Development expands into the self-storage sector with new facility in Shawnee. The Kansas City-based real estate development company has added four climate-controlled self-storage facilities over the past few months in the Kansas City metro area, the first being at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Martindale Road in Shawnee. The facilities are each branded with the StorTropolis name. The self-storage facility in Shawnee features 580 units and 30 enclosed units sized for boats or RVs. [Kansas City’s Hunt Midwest enters self-storage business — RE Journals]