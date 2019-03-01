A message from Asbury Church

“We don’t know what you’ve heard lately about the United Methodist Church but we just want to remind you that at Asbury Church all means all. It always has and it always will.”



“Asbury Church believes a more narrow understanding of how those in the LBGTQ+ community are included in the church is inconsistent with a United Methodist heritage that embraces scripture, tradition, reason, and experience along with being rooted in mercy and grace. Asbury is committed to being a church where progressive and inclusive Christianity is practiced and preached.”

On Sunday, March 3rd at 3:00 pm Asbury will host Rev. Dr. Mark Holland, Delegate to the Special Session of the General Conference recently held in St. Louis. Dr. Holland will share a report on what happened at this conference and what it means for the United Methodist Church going forward. This conference was called specifically to decide matters pertaining to human sexuality in The Book of Discipline and one of the main focuses was the full inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons in the United Methodist Church.

Asbury United Methodist Church

“Where Progressive and Inclusive Christianity are Practiced and Preached”

5400 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, KS 66208

Main: 913.432.5573