Twelve Shawnee Mission students named National Merit finalists

Organizers of the National Merit Scholarship program have announced this year’s finalists, and 12 of the students are from the Shawnee Mission School District.
Approximately 1.6 million students take the Preliminary SAT/National Testing SceneMerit Scholarship Qualifying Test each year. Of those, just 16,000 advance to the semifinalist stage. About 15,000 of the semi-finalists are named finalists.
This year’s Shawnee Mission finalists are:
Shawnee Mission East
- Grant Goode
- Allyson Griffith
- Miranda Hack
- Thomas Joyce
- Sabrina Lin
- Ainsley Rice
Shawnee Mission Northwest
- Megan Goetz
- Noah Gruman
- Mina Rulis
Shawnee Mission South
- Amelia Mullin
Shawnee Mission West
- Amy Qiang
- Nicholas Wallenburg
The winners of the 7,500 Merit Scholarships will be announced starting in March. Each scholarship winner receives $2,500.
Last year, 17 Shawnee Mission students advanced to the finalist round.