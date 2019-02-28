Twelve Shawnee Mission students named National Merit finalists

Organizers of the National Merit Scholarship program have announced this year’s finalists, and 12 of the students are from the Shawnee Mission School District.

Approximately 1.6 million students take the Preliminary SAT/National Testing SceneMerit Scholarship Qualifying Test each year. Of those, just 16,000 advance to the semifinalist stage. About 15,000 of the semi-finalists are named finalists.

This year’s Shawnee Mission finalists are:

Shawnee Mission East

Grant Goode

Allyson Griffith

Miranda Hack

Thomas Joyce

Sabrina Lin

Ainsley Rice

Shawnee Mission Northwest

Megan Goetz

Noah Gruman

Mina Rulis

Shawnee Mission South

Amelia Mullin

Shawnee Mission West

Amy Qiang

Nicholas Wallenburg

The winners of the 7,500 Merit Scholarships will be announced starting in March. Each scholarship winner receives $2,500.

Last year, 17 Shawnee Mission students advanced to the finalist round.