Pawnee PTA gearing up for Swap ‘n Shop free clothing exchange

Leah Wankum - February 28, 2019 10:55 am
Swap 'n Shop
Pawnee PTA’s Swap ‘n Shop in October 2018. Photo courtesy of Pawnee PTA

Pawnee Elementary’s semiannual Swap ‘n Shop is coming up next month, and the local PTA members are busy gearing up for it.

Throughout the year, people drop off gently used clothes — from infant sizes all the way up to adult — in a donation box at the school lobby. Christy Utley, the committee chair of Swap ‘n Shop, said the Pawnee PTA will arrive the day before the Swap ‘n Shop and arrange the clothes on tables for easy browsing.

Photo courtesy of Pawnee PTA

“It’s just a way to switch out your clothes; kids grow out of clothes pretty quickly,” Utley said. “Clothes are expensive, so it just helps everybody out.”

The Swap ‘n Shop takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 29 in the lobby of Pawnee Elementary, 9501 W. 91st St., Overland Park. There is no school that day for faculty to work on professional development.

The event is free and open to the Pawnee Elementary community as well as the congregations of Knox Presbyterian Church and Valley View United Methodist Church, who frequently volunteer with the Pawnee PTA on school programs, including Swap ‘n Shop. The Pawnee PTA is accepting volunteers.

This coming Swap ‘n Shop often features summer clothes, while the Swap ‘n Shop during first semester typically offers winter clothes and Halloween costumes. Clothes that don’t get picked up during the Swap ‘n Shop are donated to the Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA Clothing Exchange at the Broadmoor Center, 6701 W. 83rd St., Overland Park.

