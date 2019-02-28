Merriam councilmember Robert Weems resigns from Ward 1 seat; council seeking appointment to fill vacancy

Merriam councilmember Robert Weems has resigned from his seat representing Ward 1. The Merriam council on Monday formally accepted his resignation and has begun the process to appoint someone to fill the vacant seat.

Weems notified the council of his intent to resign during the Feb. 11 council meeting, citing plans to move out of the city limits to be closer to work and his grandchildren.

“It is with regret that I tender my resignation from the City Council of Merriam Kansas,” Weems wrote in his Feb. 12 letter of resignation. “As you are aware, I have sold my house in Merriam and will not be a resident of the city past 2/21/2019. This alone makes me ineligible to serve in the capacity of City Councilman of Ward I in Merriam.”

Weems was elected in April 2015.

“Councilmember Weems has served our community well during his nearly four years on the council,” said Mayor Ken Sissom. “His perspective will be missed, and we wish him well in his new home.”

The Merriam council went through a similar appointment process a few years ago, after two councilmembers resigned at the same council meeting in December 2014. Councilmember Scott Diebold, who is currently serving on the other Ward 1 seat, was appointed at that time.

Anyone interested in seeking the appointment to the Ward 1 seat must submit a letter of interest and statement of qualifications to the city clerk. The documents can be submitted in person or by mail to Merriam City Hall, 9001 W. 62nd St. The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 27.

To be eligible for appointment, candidates must be a registered voter in Merriam and Ward 1 at the time of appointment. The Merriam council will interview all qualified candidates within 30 days following the March 27 deadline.