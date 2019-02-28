Briefly Noted: SMSD looking for participants to serve on strategic planning Action Teams

Shawnee Mission School District seeking participants to serve on action teams as part of strategic planning process. After a steering committee completed work on a strategic plan outline, the Shawnee Mission School District is taking the next step in the process: developing action teams. These teams will create action plans for the strategies developed by the steering committee. The district is accepting applications from members of the Shawnee Mission community to participate on one of the action teams. Click here to apply. People who have previously applied to serve on other strategic planning committees will still need to apply to serve on an action team.

Blue Valley Deputy Superintendent Tonya Merrigan will replace Superintendent Todd White when he retires in 2020. Blue Valley is promoting deputy superintendent Tonya Merrigan to the role of superintendent. Her contract begins July 1, 2020, after she spends the next year and a half learning from outgoing superintendent Todd White, who announced he will retire on that date. Merrigan currently oversees the district in areas of curriculum, administration, special education and career education. She has worked for the district since April 1999. [Blue Valley’s Next Superintendent Is Already A Familiar Face In The District — KCUR]

U.S. House passes legislation sponsored by Rep. Sharice Davids to designate Quindaro Townsite in Kansas City, Kansas, as National Commemorative Site. The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill sponsored by Rep. Sharice Davids to designate the Quindaro Townsite in Kansas City, Kansas, as a National Commemorative Site. Co-sponsored by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (MO-05), Rep. Steve Watkins (KS-02) and Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02), the bipartisan legislation honors the history of Quindaro and helps preserve the site for future generations. Quindaro was a key stop on the Underground Railroad, serving as a free port of entry in Kansas that provided an escape for slaves fleeing Missouri during the mid-1800s. The site was abandoned and later found during an archaeological dig in the 1980s. H.R. 1340 passed as part of the Natural Resources Management Act. Rep. Kevin Yoder had supported a similar initiative before his loss to Davids in November 2018.