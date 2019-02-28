Best Bets for the Weekend: Free family fun

Anyone want to go in on a condo in the Bahamas? How about just a good Vitamin D recommendation? At least there are some good weekend options to help pull me out of this winter of discontent…
- Bless you, Sylvester Powell, for your free family fun night. The last of this series is Friday, featuring the Peter Rabbit movie as well as swimming, arts and crafts and indoor play. Food and drink are available for purchase.
- Brazil sounds amazing right about now. The Taste of Brazil food truck at Transport Brewery might be the next best alternative. If Friday night finds you in need of a beer and some cheer, head over to Shawnee.
- Our 3-year-old is full-on obsessed with The Little Mermaid. A trip to see the CYT’s version at the MidAmerica Nazarene University might be just the ticket this weekend.
- Comic book lovers on the hunt for their favorites should definitely check out the Kansas City Comic Book Convention, held at the VFW Post 846 in Overland Park. This free event promises to be low key and easy, with many comic books going for a dollar or less.