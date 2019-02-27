Leawood police ask for assistance locating escaped foster dog, warn about rabies concern

Leawood police are making the public aware that a rescue dog brought to the U.S. from Egypt escaped its foster family on Monday, and the department cannot rule out that the animal might have rabies.

Twenty six Egyptian dogs were brought to the area through an adoption program run by Mission’s Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced this week that one of the dogs had tested positive for rabies.

The escaped dog was last seen near 103rd and Mission Road.

The police department’s release on the situation is below.