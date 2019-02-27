Leawood police ask for assistance locating escaped foster dog, warn about rabies concern

Leawood police are making the public aware that a rescue dog brought to the U.S. from Egypt escaped its foster family on Monday, and the department cannot rule out that the animal might have rabies.
Twenty six Egyptian dogs were brought to the area through an adoption program run by Mission’s Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced this week that one of the dogs had tested positive for rabies.
The escaped dog was last seen near 103rd and Mission Road.
The police department’s release on the situation is below.
The Leawood Police Department has been made aware of the information released by Kansas Department of Health and Environment regarding the group of rescue dogs from Egypt and one which tested positive for rabies. One of the dogs from this group escaped from its foster family in Leawood and was last seen in the area of 103rd Street and Mission Road on Monday.
The dog is described as a white, medium sized, mixed breed dog. At one time, the dog was wearing purple sweater, but that may not be the case now. We have not received any information the loose dog has exhibited any signs of illness, however, Leawood Animal Control Officers have been actively searching for the dog. If you see a dog matching this description, please call the police department and report it. Please do not try and
contain the dog yourself.
Contact the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700