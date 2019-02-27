Briefly Noted: New county commissioners Fast, Hanzlick appoint members to parks board; Faidley wins special election in Roeland Park

New county commissioners Fast, Hanzlick appoint members to parks board. Recently seated Johnson County commissioners Becky Fast and Janeé Hanzlick this month appointed two new members to serve the Johnson County Park & Recreation District board. Fast, a Roeland Park resident, appointed Heather Rubesch as the First District representative. Rubesch replaces Nancy Wallerstein, who had served on the board since 1999. Hanzlick, who lives in Overland Park, appointed Robert J. Carlson, who replaced Michael Pirner as the Fourth District representative on the parks board.

Faidley wins Roeland Park special election. Jan Faidley won the special election in Roeland Park to replace Becky Fast on the city council. Faidley took 76 votes to Courtney Craig’s 19 votes in the unofficial final results released by the Election Office.

Ward Parkway Shopping Center sold to anonymous owner. Legacy Development has announced that Ward Parkway Shopping Center is under new ownership, but the owner wants to remain anonymous. The Kansas City-based developer said the sale went through in December 2018. Legacy, which manages and leases the shopping center at 85th Street Terrace between Ward Parkway and State Line Road, completed a $10 million expansion project in 2017 that added a new restaurant complex. [Ward Parkway Shopping Center has a new owner, but management company won’t say who — Kansas City Business Journal]