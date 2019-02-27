American Freight Furniture & Mattress opens new retail store in Shawnee

American Freight Furniture & Mattress has opened a retail store in Shawnee, the discount furniture company’s third Kansas City-area store to open in four months.

The new American Freight store opened Feb. 15 at 6495 Quivira Road, occupying 26,000 square feet of the building connected to Nellie & Nico’s antique mall and Sky Zone.

“We were thinking that this is going to be a pretty good market,” said store manager Israel Wilcher, adding that the shopping demographics in Shawnee matched the company’s target market. “There just happened to be an opening and we took it.”

Wilcher said the company did extensive remodeling to the space, which was formerly part of the antique mall.

“It took us quite a while to open up; our first expected date was Dec. 28,” he said, adding that the winter weather hasn’t helped matters.

Wilcher said the furniture and mattress company offers “extreme discounts” on essential household furniture, including sofas, loveseats, sectionals, recliners, accent chairs, and coffee and end tables, as well as five- and seven-piece dining room sets. Additionally, the company offers three-, five- and seven-piece bedroom suites from twin through king size as well as a variety of mattresses and home accessories.

Hours of operation are temporarily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Beginning March 19, the new business hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

American Freight’s two other Kansas City-area locations are in Independence, Missouri, and Claycomo, Missouri.