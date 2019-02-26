Briefly Noted: Roeland Park special election set for today

Roeland Park special election set for today. The special election to fill Becky Fast’s seat on the Roeland Park City Council is today, with candidates Courtney Craig and Jan Faidley vying for the position. Polls for Ward 1 residents open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. at the Roeland Park Community Center. To see the candidates’ positions on the issues, check out our questionnaire here.

Bernstein family reacquires Beauty Brands, including Lenexa distribution center. Kansas City ad veteran Bob Bernstein and his sons have re-acquired Beauty Brands, including its distribution center in Lenexa as well as 23 retail stores in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Colorado and Texas. Five years ago, the company had and sold the retail beauty products and salon business to TSG Consumers Partners; now the original owners have bought the business back. [Agency Veterans Buy Back Beauty Brands — MediaPost]