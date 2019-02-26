Julie Sayers seeking Ward 4 seat on Lenexa city council

Lenexa resident Julie Sayers has announced her plans to run for council in November. She seeks the Ward 4 seat currently occupied by incumbent Andy Huckaba.

Sayers, who is a commercial interior designer by trade, said she wants to focus on protecting the health, safety and welfare of the public while fostering sustainable practices for the environment on the council.

“I am running for city council because it is the natural progression of the passion I have for ensuring that my community, neighbors and friends have the tools they need to thrive, while each doing our part to safeguard our planet for generations to come,” Sayers said. “It is through this lens of leadership and advocacy that I hope to represent the people of Lenexa in our continued growth.”

Huckaba said Tuesday he has not decided if he will run for re-election.

“I just want to make sure if I file to run again, that I run for the right reasons,” Huckaba said. “Serving in that role is quite a personal commitment.”

Sayers has served as president of the International Interior Design Association’s Mid America Chapter and currently serves as president of the Center for Architecture and Design Kansas City. She said she hopes to take those experiences and find ways to apply them back home.

“I have spent most of my career focused on leadership in the architecture and design community,” Sayers said. “Having been a part of this greater design community has given me the tools and the skills to function at a leadership level, but it really felt like it was time for me to bring it back home and put some energy into the city where I live, not necessarily just the metro and the profession as a whole.”

If elected, Sayers plans to continue the city’s current work identifying redevelopment of the older parts of the city.

“As a resident of Ward 4, I feel like that’s important for the people of my ward, to really feel like we’re engaged in that process and re-envisioning what those older parts of the city look like,” she said. “I feel like that perfectly dovetails with my experience in design and construction. I’m just looking to be a fresh voice for the council.”

A native Kansan, Sayers earned a bachelor’s degree in interior design from the University of Kansas. She has lived in Lenexa for the past five years with her husband, Scott, and their two dogs, Dug and Izzy. She is a member of the International Interior Design Association, Equality Kansas, the local chapter of Moms Demand Action and the Metro KC Climate Action Coalition.