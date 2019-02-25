Updates from Johnson County Community College: Safety awareness training with Kelsey’s Army®

Want to learn ways to enhance your personal safety? Look no further than Johnson County Community College. On March 4, we’re holding Safety Awareness Training with Kelsey’s Army®, an organization dedicated to honoring and perpetuating the life of Kelsey Smith by empowering families, friends and communities to protect youth and young adults. Greg Smith, Kelsey’s father, will lead the presentation.

This seminar is open to the public and will provide attendees of all ages with cutting-edge, real-world safety information and techniques.

Event details:

Date: March 4

Time: Noon to 1 p.m.

Place: Craig Auditorium (GEB 233)

Dan Robles, JCCC Crime Prevention Officer, says, “This is a great opportunity to hear real-world safety tips from a top-notch professional.”

Safety at JCCC

Our extensive on-campus safety measures help give students, faculty, staff and visitors peace of mind.

While there are countless efforts that contribute to our safety standards, the following programs and procedures are essential:

Keeping Our People Safe (KOPS) – Watch: An emergency preparedness program, KOPS-Watch allows Cavaliers and visitors to anonymously report strange or unusual behavior, including:

Welfare alert (concern for person)

Violent behavior

Substance abuse or use

Unusual or erratic behavior

Discrimination or harassment

Criminal activity on or near campus

Further, a group of JCCC staff and faculty members comprise the KOPS Advisory Committee. They facilitate feedback from constituents with the president’s cabinet to help inform strategic decisions about campus safety and security.



The Behavior Intervention Team (BIT): Established in 2008, the BIT reviews reports of suspicious behavior and assesses any danger or harm that may occur on campus.

College Emergency Response Plan: This plan clearly details safety zones, explains how the College will alert the campus community in the event of an emergency, and much more.

ALICE Program: ALICE, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, is an armed/violent intruder response training that faculty, staff and students participate in. This curriculum was implemented in 2012, and faculty and staff members take refresher training on an ongoing basis both online and/or in person.

Learn More

Visit our website for more information or contact the JCCC police department at 913-469-2500.