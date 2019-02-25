Shawnee resident dies of gunshot wound in Kansas City, Kansas

A Shawnee resident was the victim of a homicide over the weekend in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has released the identity of the victim, 38-year-old Eric Jackson, who died of a gunshot wound Saturday, Feb. 23. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the scene of the shooting in the 200 block of Kindelberger Road in the Fairfax section of Kansas City, Kansas. Upon arrival, officers

found Jackson suffering from gunshot wounds. He had life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.