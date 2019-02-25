Nerf & gymnastics birthday parties a hit in Fairway

If you follow the City of Fairway’s Facebook page or sign up for their city emails, there is a good chance that you have seen advertisements for their new birthday party options: Nerf and Gymnastics.

These party options became available when the City of Fairway moved into their new City Hall at 5240 Belinder Road, just north of the Fairway Shops. With close to 2,000 square feet, Nerf and gymnastics parties have plenty of room to accommodate small and large groups.

Megan Smith booked a Nerf Party Package for her son, Henry, over the recent holiday break. When asked what she enjoyed most about her son’s party, Megan said “The simplicity yet fun that went with it! The party was low stress, but the kids had such a great time! A win-win for any parent when planning a party!”.

The party was apparently a bit hit with Henry as well, as he told his mother “Mom, my party was awesome! Let’s do it again next year!”.

Parties are offered all day on the weekends and start at 3:30pm on weekdays. Various rental options are available, but the most popular option has been the Party Package. Similar to Fairway’s Pool Party Package, the Nerf and Gymnastic Party Packages offers each party participant one slice of pizza, one bag of chips, one drink and one dessert treat. A rental facilitator is included with the Party Package as well, allowing parents to relax and enjoy themselves.

Over 20 Nerf or Gymnastics parties have been booked since the beginning of January, adding to the 35 booked before the New Year. These parties have become so popular that the Fairway Parks & Recreation Director, Brice Soeken will be looking to hire part-time Rental Facilitators to assist with the work load. “The popularity of these parties has far exceeded our expectations, which has been wonderful” said Soeken, “We are thankful that the City Council had foresight when renovating our new City Hall space to allow for unique rental opportunities like Nerf and Gymnastics”.

If you are interested in booking a Nerf or Gymnastics party, or would like to apply to become a Rental Facilitator, email Brice Soeken at [email protected] or call 913-262-0350 ext 3.