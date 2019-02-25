Briefly Noted: PVPD will step up enforcement of traffic safety near SM East

Prairie Village police to conduct traffic safety campaign near SM East. Starting today, Prairie Village police will be stepping up enforcement of traffic laws around SM East, part of the SAFE Enforcement push focusing on areas around high schools in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Officers will be on the look out for motorists who are speeding, texting or driving without a seat belt. “Even one teen death is unacceptable,” said Prairie Village Police Chief Tim Schwartzkopf. “Please slow down, put the phone away or turn it off, and always buckle up.” The campaign runs through March 8.

Roeland Park pool may attract patrons from surrounding counties. Frequenters of the Roeland Park Aquatic Center may notice the pool being a bit busier in upcoming summers. During a recent Pool Advisory Committee meeting Johnson County Park and Recreation District indicated its tentative support for advertising the pool in counties outside of Johnson County, councilmember and committee member Tom Madigan reported last week. JCPRD was “very open to the idea of advertising in Wyandotte and Jackson County to increase our patron count,” Madigan said.