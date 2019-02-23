Your Community: Tax help

Tax season is here, and just getting started can be taxing. If you need a form or a bit of assistance filling out those forms, Johnson County Library and AARP are here to help with services at the Central Resource branch. Avoid the anxiety. Get your tax season off to a good start at the Library.

If you are in need of tax forms, there is a limited supply of federal paper tax forms at the Central Resource branch. These forms can also be accessed online using the available computers or Wi-Fi at any of the Johnson County Library locations. Printing an online form is easy, you can do so at any library location for 15 cents per page.

Tax assistance and preparation is available at no charge for taxpayers with low- and middle-income, with special attention to those age 60 and older. AARP membership is not required. In cooperation with the IRS, AARP Tax-Aide volunteers are trained to offer this service each tax season. This service is available at the Central Resource branch.

Visit the Tax Help Guide for links to forms, useful contacts, resources and to schedule an appointment with an AARP Tax-Aide volunteer.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom