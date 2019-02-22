Three arrested for murder of 17-year-old Ben Workman in northern Overland Park

Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Ben Workman in northern Overland Park in late January.

Alan Michael Hicks, 21, of Olathe, was arrested in the Las Vegas area Feb. 11 and transported to Johnson County this week, where he was booked into Johnson County Jail and charged with first-degree felony murder.

Juriah Sue Jones, 17, of Olathe, was charged first-degree felony murder as well. Jones is being held in juvenile detention and processed through the juvenile division of Johnson County District Court, but prosecutors have indicated that they will seek to try her as an adult.

This morning, the Johnson County District Attorney’s office confirmed that a third man, Raymond T. Cherry, 24, of Olathe, had been arrested and charged in connection with the killing, too.

Workman was shot in his apartment in the 8000 block of Farley around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 23. A resident of the apartment complex told police that two people ran from the scene of the crime around the time of the shooting. Workman’s mother told reporters that the teenager’s girlfriend was with him at the time of his death.

Cherry is set to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Hicks is set to make a preliminary appearance in Johnson County District Court on Feb. 28.