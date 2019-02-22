The Vue is behind schedule in downtown Overland Park, but tenants should move in next month

Although it won’t be quite finished until May, tenants will begin moving into The Vue in downtown Overland Park in March and public parking spaces will be open in time for the first day of the Farmers Market April 20, its developers say.

The $49 million project at the southeast corner of 80th Street and Marty Street will open up 17 or 18 much needed public parking spaces in downtown beginning in March, the developer’s lawyer told a city council committee this week. Parking has become a hot issue among downtown neighbors with the boom in apartment construction. The Vue will add 219 apartments to the mix downtown, and more will be coming with the completion of the Market Lofts project.

The Vue was supposed to be completed next month. But on Wednesday, lawyer Curt Petersen asked the city council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee for an extension to Sept. 1 because of unexpected delays. Petersen said the harsh winter and complications with drywall, paint and trim subcontractors have put builders behind schedule.

Even so, certain floors will be open for occupancy and the parking garage will be partially open, he said. That will allow for a phased move-in for the first tenants beginning in March.

The whole building should be complete by May 1, Petersen said. The developer asked for a Sept. 1 date to provide a cushion for the finishing touches.

The deadlines are imposed by the city because The Vue will get a 1 percent special sales tax, tax increment financing and a break on the sales tax the developer pays for construction materials.

The developer announced last summer that Parisi Café and Evolve Juicery & Kitchen would be part of the retail presence on the project’s ground floor.