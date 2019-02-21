Roeland Park approves expenditure of nearly $900K on R Park pavilion, restrooms

An $888,000 task order to engineer and construct a pavilion and restrooms at Roeland Park’s R Park was approved Monday. The project will be managed by Larkin Lamp Rynearson, a Kansas City engineering firm.

The pavilion will be large enough to accommodate 60 people and the restrooms will be designed to meet this capacity, according to the task order.

Staff recommendations noted “…it is apparent that completing the two main structures at the same time makes sound planning sense and is fiscally beneficial.”

The city initially planned to spend $200,000 for a pavilion in 2020 and another $200,000 for permanent restrooms in 2021, but the timeline was changed to meet code requiring Roeland Park to provide adequate restrooms to accommodate individuals using the pavilion. Anticipated costs have also increased following city staff’s recommendation to contract the work rather than use volunteered assistance, due to liability concerns.

During a December meeting councilmembers discussed potential cost-savings efforts, like a prefabricated pavilion, that would allow the city to stick with its original budget. Ultimately the prefab structure idea was tossed after failing to gain council support.

Funding for phase 1 development will be paid through the Special Infrastructure Fund.

The Parks Committee is still working on the R Park phased development plan, and expects to have a recommendation ready for council by mid-March.

The task order will not be executed until councilmembers have approved the R Park phased development plan.