Briefly Noted: Rep. Clayton continues push for video streaming of statehouse meetings

Rep. Clayton says this could be the year for transparency bill. Rep. Stephanie Clayton has indicated that she sees promise for her years-long push to bring video streaming of legislative committee meetings to Topeka this session. “Right now we’ve got a very transparency-supportive leadership. That might not always be the case,” Clayton told the Kansas City Star. “We don’t know who our speaker is going to be or who our senate president is going to be in the future.” [Kansas transparency advocates push video streaming for statehouse committee hearings — Kansas City Star]
Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢
You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.