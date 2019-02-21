Best Bets for the Weekend: Indoor tri, pancakes with presidents

After countless school breaks, snow days and empty bottles of wine (just me?), it’s a relief to know there are fun activities to partake in. Check out this weekend’s fantastic variety:
- Is your child a natural performer? Saturday and Sunday join hundreds of performers as Theatre in the Park conducts auditions for its 50th season! Auditions will be held at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. This season is sure to be a winner with favorites like “Annie,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” “The Music Man,” “Matilda” and “The Wizard of Oz”.
- I’ve heard lots of great things about the Jewish Community Center’s Indoor Triathlon,which takes place Sunday. It’s an event for ages 14 and up and yes, it all takes place inside the J. Register here.
- The good folks at Mahaffie Farm in Olathe seem to be embracing winter, bless their hearts. They’ve got two events planned for the weekend – Pancakes with the Presidents and Winter on the Farm. Apparently hog butchering is on the docket, if you’re in to that sort of thing.
- Deep breathing, music bowls and mantras to help us get through this eternal winter? It’s worth a shot. Head over to Darling Yoga in Overland Park on Saturday night to learn some “heart opening techniques” from HeartSong Kirtan.