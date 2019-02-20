Mission councilmember Kristin Inman runs for re-election to Ward 3 seat

Mission councilmember Kristin Inman is running for re-election this November. Inman was first elected in 2016 to the Ward 3 seat for a four-year term in office. At this time, the incumbent runs unopposed.

If re-elected, Inman hopes to continue the momentum of “great successes” in Mission.

“I really enjoyed my last three-and-a-half years on the council and I would like to be able to represent Ward 3 for the next four years,” she said.

The city has the opportunity to focus on asset management on future community improvement projects on streets, sidewalks, structures, stormwater and other infrastructure, Inman said. For example, she hopes the city can combat Rock Creek channel erosion issues by requesting stormwater funding assistance from Johnson County.

“We need to go ahead and continue working with the master plan that was presented to the council in 2016 for park and recreation,” Inman added, citing residents’ priorities for improvements on playground equipment, trails, the community center and aquatic center.

Inman currently leads her fellow councilmembers as chair of the city’s community development committee. In her past life, Inman served as treasurer of Cheshire Court Homes Association.

Inman said she hopes to look at business development opportunities that would also benefit more vulnerable members of the community.

“There’s always funding issues on getting some of the main infrastructure items done, because of course those are very expensive,” Inman said. “But other challenges — or opportunities, I think — would be, as we look at incentives for development to come into the Mission community, if there’s a multi-family aspect to that type of development, I would like to see some incorporation of affordable housing.

“If we’re going to be giving tax incentives away, we should probably ask for something for members that are a little bit more vulnerable in the community.”

Other key issues in Inman’s mind as the city moves forward include teardown-rebuild of homes as well as sustainability in city planning.

An Iowa native, Inman earned a business degree from Iowa State University. She moved to the Kansas City area in 1998 and has lived in Mission twice. After first settling in Mission that year, she lived for a time in Overland Park with her husband, Billy Inman. The couple has lived in Ward 3 since 2013.