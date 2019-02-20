Briefly Noted: 6th day in a row without class for Shawnee Mission students; Prairie Village Coffee with a Cop set for Friday; Shawnee man will stand trial in murder investigated as hate crime

Sixth day in a row without school for Shawnee Mission students. Mother Nature’s war against Shawnee Mission School District parents continues, with the fresh snow overnight prompting another day of canceled classes. Winter weather led to the cancelation of classes on Friday as well, and students had Monday and Tuesday off for the Presidents’ Day holiday and a teacher professional development day.

Prairie Village to host Coffee with a Cop at Caffetteria Friday. Prairie Village police will hold a Coffee with a Cop event this Friday, Feb. 22 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Caffetteria in the Village Shops. The Coffee with a Cop events provide community members the chance to chat with police officers in an informal setting.

Shawnee man ordered to stand trial in murder investigated as hate crime. Ronald Kidwell, the 48 year old Shawnee man accused of killing MeShon Cooper in July, has been ordered to stand trial by a Johnson County judge. The FBI is investigating the murder as a hate crime. Kidwell, who is white, had espoused racists views in the past. Cooper, whose body was discovered inside Kidwell’s home, is white. [Shawnee man ordered to stand trial in deadly stabbing of KC woman — WDAF]