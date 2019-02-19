Sen. Jim Denning releases new emails from Star defamation suit; Steve Rose issues first substantial comment on matter

The parties involved in a lawsuit over a column published in the Kansas City Star continue to trade public barbs over the issue.

Attorney Michael Kuckelman and client Sen. Jim Denning of Overland Park today released new emails they say show columnist Steve Rose admitting that he should have stopped the column from being published and editorial page editor Colleen Nelson indicating the piece did not meet the newspaper’s editorial standards.

Meanwhile, Rose issued substantial public comment on the issue for the first time since the suit was filed.

In the column at the center of the dispute, Rose wrote that Denning had “finally confessed” his rationale for opposing Medicaid expansion in the state. In the suit, Denning said he hadn’t spoken to Rose since August 2016 and that he had never made the comments attributed to him in the story, including that “he resents able-bodied Kansans, regardless of their income, who abuse the system by accepting free medical care when they refuse to work.”

Denning is seeking damages of at least $75,000 plus his legal costs in the defamation claim.

On Friday, an attorney representing the Kansas City Star filed a petition seeking to have the claim thrown out, saying that Denning would not be able to prove “actual malice” and that the suit was a way to raise Kuckelman’s profile as he ran for state GOP chair.

In the information released today, Denning said the “public was misled by this column,” and that he and Kuckelman had decided to release additional emails because “It’s important for the public to have a full and complete narrative of the communications taking place behind the scenes that led me to sue not only The Kansas City Star, but also former columnist Steve Rose.”

The newly released emails are below. Ethan Patterson, who is involved in some of the correspondence, is Denning’s chief of staff:

Kuckelman said the newspaper had yet to properly address the issue.

“The Star admits the column didn’t meet its editorial standards, yet The Star comes out swinging,” Kuckelman said of the Star’s petition filed last week. “We would expect The Star to talk with us about finding ways to correct its own error. Just taking the article down and offering for Steve Rose to resign isn’t nearly enough. Clearly, The Kansas City Star caused the damage, and it needs to make this right. The Star hasn’t even put out a retraction, which it should have done immediately after discovering this massive violation of editorial standards, not to mention the incredible lapse in journalistic integrity.”

In response to Kuckelman and Denning’s release of the new emails, attorney Bernie Rhodes, who is representing the Star, said that their “hypocrisy” continues, noting that Nelson had proactively reached out to Denning’s office to discuss the matter.

“The Star did reach out to Sen. Denning,” Rhodes said, “and he responded by filing a lawsuit.”

Moreover, Rhodes said, nothing that Denning or his attorney have released thus far show that Rose’s claims about his position on Medicaid expansion were inaccurate – and thus potentially defamatory.

“There is nothing in this release or any of the attachments they put out that get at the issue of ‘Does he support Medicaid expansion?’” Rhodes said. “Which is exactly the point.”

Rose issues statement, says Denning has ‘vendetta’ against him

For his part, Rose on Tuesday released a lengthy statement maintaining that Denning had made the comments attributed to him in the column, albeit “some time ago.” Rose said Denning’s legal actions were motivated by personal animosity after Rose publicly said he could no longer support Denning and that his performance in office had been “beyond disappointing.”

Rose’s comment issued Tuesday is below: