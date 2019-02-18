Updates from Johnson County Community College: Apply for scholarships

When it comes to making higher education accessible and affordable, Johnson County Community College knows every dollar counts. That’s why we award millions in scholarships to qualified students each year.

Want to jumpstart your tomorrow and secure valuable scholarships along the way? Here’s how it’s done:

One Application. Hundreds of Scholarships.

We make the application process smooth and straightforward. Students simply fill out one application – the JCCC Scholarship Application – and are immediately eligible for a variety of scholarships based on their qualifications.

To apply, students must meet the following criteria:

Have a current and complete JCCC application for admission on file. Be degree- or certificate-seeking. Incoming high school students specifically must submit their official 7th semester high school transcript before the April 1 priority deadline.



We recommend all scholarship seekers complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). While the FAFSA isn’t required, it allows students to be considered for need-based scholarships and grants they might be unaware of.

Here’s an overview of four specific offerings available through the JCCC Scholarship Application:

CavGuarantee Scholarship

Did you know nearly 25 percent of college-bound high school graduates from Johnson County attend JCCC the fall semester after they graduate? For these students, we offer the CavGuarantee Scholarship, a guaranteed first-year scholarship of $500.

To be eligible for the CavGuarantee Scholarship, students must graduate with a 3.25 or higher unweighted GPA and enroll in the fall semester immediately following their high school graduation. They must also be degree-seeking and registered for at least 12 credit hours.

Child Care Access Fund Scholarship

We can help ease the strain of child care costs on top of tuition fees.

We received a four-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program. Thanks to a generous a match from the JCCC Foundation, the JCCC Child Care Access Fund Scholarship was established.

This scholarship covers 75 to 95 percent of child care costs through the state-licensed and nationally accredited Hiersteiner Child Development Center (HCDC) on campus.

President’s Scholarship

Interested in a full-ride to JCCC, including books? Check out the prestigious President’s Scholarship.

The President’s Scholarship is awarded to the top incoming freshmen from Johnson County. Students must have a high school GPA of 3.5 or higher to be considered.

If awarded, enrollment in at least 12 credit hours each semester is required. This scholarship is renewable for a 2nd year with continued full-time enrollment and a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

STEM Grant Scholarship

JCCC STEM scholarships are awarded to students pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math. Those selected for this scholarship, which is funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation, partner with a faculty mentor and can receive up to $10,000 a year for two years, provided they enroll full-time and meet pre-determined criteria.

Scholarships Create Brighter Futures

“Scholarships give students the opportunity to focus on their education and expanding their abilities without a financial burden looming over them,” said Ashley Jost, Financial Aid Coordinator. “JCCC highly encourages every student to apply for scholarships. Our team is dedicated to helping students navigate financial aid so they can maximize their opportunities and potential down the road.”

Students interested in scholarships for the 2019/2020 school year must apply by April 1. Learn more.