Louie’s Wine Dive owner purchases BRGR, Taco Republic from Bread & Butter

Bread & Butter Concepts, which got its start with BRGR Kitchen + Bar at Corinth Square in Prairie Village, today announced that it has sold BRGR and Taco Republic to a company formed by Whitney VinZant, the proprietor of Louie’s Wine Dive and Prasino restaurants.

In an announcement of the sale, Bread & Butter founder Alan Gaylin said the sale would allow his company to focus on “the upscale dining side of our business, which is something I’ve wanted to do for a while.”

In recent years, Bread & Butter has launched the high-end Plaza eateries Stock Hill and The Oliver, as well as an event space called Cherry Hill. The company will continue to operate those restaurants as well as Urban Table at Corinth Square in Prairie Village and Gram & Dun on the Plaza.

“The overall dining experience at Stock Hill is really taking hold, and we continue to see more and more recognition for the innovative things we’re doing there,” Gaylin said.

VinZant said he was drawn to the opportunity to purchase the portfolio of restaurants in part because he appreciated their involvement in the Kansas City community and wanted to keep them locally owned.

“By keeping BRGR and Taco Republic local, each will continue its mission of serving the community, and partnering with the charities and events doing important work and making Kansas City a better place to live,” he said.

VinZant’s company will take over the three BRGR locations — the original at Corinth as well as locations at Power & Light in downtown Kansas City and a Leawood location on 135th Street — as well as the Taco Republic restaurant at Mission Road and 47th Street and its mobile catering taco truck operation.

He indicated that her company intended to bring some ” fun and quality focused restaurant ideas coming your way” after the transition.

The parties did not disclose the terms of the sale, including the price. The deal is expected to close by the end of March 2019.