Briefly Noted: Overland Park police reschedule community meeting on violent crime for Thursday

Community meeting on violent crime in northern OP reset for Thursday. The community meeting on a series of violent crimes in northern Overland Park was rescheduled from Friday on account of weather. The meeting with representatives of the Overland Park Police Department will now take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21 at Comanche Elementary. The meeting comes in the wake of a string of violent crimes — two shootings and a stabbing — that have taken place in the same neighborhood near 79th Street and I-35 in recent weeks.
